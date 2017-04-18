Alison Sweeney Is Returning To Days of Our Lives

April 18, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Alison Sweeney, Days of Our Lives

Salem’s resident bad girl is back.

Longtime Days of Our Lives actress Alison Sweeney is returning as Sami Brady for two months of production on the soap opera, EW has confirmed.

“From my end, it takes a little bit of logistics with projects I’m working on,” she told Soap Opera Digest, which was first to report the news. “And unfortunately, this year’s been hard for me because of my knee injury, so I had to push some stuff back. So, I figured out a schedule, blocked out some time that I had available, and we figured it out!”

First appearing in the role in 1993, Sweeney was a regular on the soap for 21 years, stepping away in 2014. The Daytime Emmy Award-winner made a short return in 2015 for the show’s 50th anniversary.

Sweeney has more recently appeared in Hallmark’s Murder, She Baked TV movies and served an 8-year stint as the host of NBC’s The Biggest Loser.

Click here to read more! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live