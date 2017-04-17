VIRAL VIDEO: The “Millennial Marriage Proposal”

There’s a comedy skit online called “The Millennial Marriage Proposal,” about how millennials are way too into elaborate marriage proposals.

These are the people obsessed with filming them, posting them, obsessing over how many likes and comments they get, etc.

So in the video, when the guy proposes, the girl keeps asking for a re-shoot . . . so she can change the angle, change her hair, and change what the guy SAYS when he asks her.

Because what’s the point of getting engaged if you don’t post it on Instagram?