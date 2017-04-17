Listen to Win Tickets to See Hall and Oates at Scottrade Center

April 17, 2017 5:51 AM
Filed Under: Contest, Daryl Hall, Hall and Oates, John Oates, Scottrade, St. Louis, tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see Hall and Oates perform at Scottrade Center on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, April 21, 2017

Listen to KEZK all week and call in after you hear a Hull and Oates song for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hall and Oates perform at Scottrade Center on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Don’t miss Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears, with a special acoustic performance by Allen Stone, when they come to Scottrade Center on Saturday, May 6!

Tickets for the event are on sale now, more information go to the event page online.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, April 21, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

