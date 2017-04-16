81% of Parents Admit to Stealing Their Kids’ Easter Candy

If you’re planning on celebrating Easter Sunday this weekend, chances are you’ll do so with eggs, ham, and most importantly, lots of candy. Toward that end, the personal finance website WalletHub has come out with a list of interesting stats about Americans’ love of Easter sweets–including the fact that 81 percent of U.S. parents admit to stealing candy from the kids’ Easter baskets. Here are some more tidbits about Easter traditions from their findings:

$2.44 billion will be spent in the U.S. on Easter candy this year.

$3.03 billion will be spent on Easter clothing.

$2.75 billion will be spent on Easter gifts.

$5.53 billion will be spent on the Easter meal.

89% of Americans eat their chocolate Easter bunnies ears-first.

66% of Americans prefer solid chocolate bunnies over hollow ones.

The average American will spend $146 on Easter this year, including food, candy, apparel and gifts.

13.9% of Americans plan to exchange Easter gifts.

49% of Americans plan to decorate eggs.

44 million Easter cards are exchanged every year, making it the fifth-biggest greeting-card holiday.