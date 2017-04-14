When it Comes To Easter Candy, Peeps Are Polarizing!

When it comes to Easter candy/treats, I’ve found there’s not a lot of gray area– you’re either really into Peeps or you can’t stand them.

According to a new survey, Peeps have PLUMMETED in popularity over the past few years in the face of better Easter candy options.

When it comes to the candy we’re looking forward to this year, 54% of us say Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs . . . 48% chocolate bunnies . . . 48% jelly beans . . . 45% Hershey’s chocolate eggs . . . and 34% Peeps.

Usually, Peeps is right up around 45%, so that’s a major drop.

Peeps tried to spin it by saying, quote, “Peeps continues to be the number one non-chocolate brand at Easter.” And that’s not even true, since people preferred jelly beans.

What say you?

