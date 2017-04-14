Trish’s Dishes: Layered Salad

This is my favorite salad EVER! Seriously. My mom has been making this since I was little. It’s super easy. The only thing that takes any time at all would be frying the bacon. But for this you can just microwave it. Here’s the list of ingredients:

Head of lettuce

Head of cauliflower

1 lb of bacon

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Dressing: 1-package of the dry Hidden Valley Ranch Salad Dressing, 2 cups of mayo (not miracle whip!). Mix together, set aside.

Instructions: Halve everything! Layer half of lettuce, half of cauliflower florets, crumble 1/2 lb of bacon, spread 1/2 of dressing mixture on top of cauliflower, sprinkle 1/4 of parmesan cheese and repeat! Do not mix. Cover and chill at least 2-3 hours but overnight is better.

Take out of fridge, mix together and serve! Your guests will love it!!!! Let me know if you make it and what you think. If you have a recipe you think I MUST try, send it to trish@kezk.com.