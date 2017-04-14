Shania Twain to Join The Voice as Key Adviser

April 14, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Shania Twain, The Voice

Shania Twain is set to join the current season of The Voice as the key adviser. Rolling Stone Country reports that the country-pop star will appear on upcoming episodes of the singing competition series to offer support and advice to the 12 remaining contestants. The key adviser role was filled by artists including Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in previous seasons. Twain will make her debut on the Monday, April 24 episode.

Click here to read more! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live