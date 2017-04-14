Shania Twain to Join The Voice as Key Adviser

Shania Twain is set to join the current season of The Voice as the key adviser. Rolling Stone Country reports that the country-pop star will appear on upcoming episodes of the singing competition series to offer support and advice to the 12 remaining contestants. The key adviser role was filled by artists including Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in previous seasons. Twain will make her debut on the Monday, April 24 episode.

