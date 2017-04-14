Nobody Can Figure Out What Teen’s Promposal Sign Says

April 14, 2017 3:48 PM

“Promposals” are getting more and more complicated, but now one Texas teen has gone over-the-top with a promposal sign so elaborate, it makes no sense.

On April 9, Marlen Williams tweeted pics of the poster he used to ask a girl to prom. It appears to read, “You’ll run the I’ll be 1 I’d love to take 2 a shot at prom #12 with you.”

Or, if you look at it a long time, it seems the sign is supposed to say, “You’ll run the 1, I’ll be 2, I’d love to take a shot at prom with you #12.”

13 promposal w710 h473 2x Nobody Can Figure Out What Teens Promposal Sign Says

Meanwhile, the rest of Twitter is totally confused.

Have you figured out what it says yet? Let us know!

 

