Nobody Can Figure Out What Teen’s Promposal Sign Says

“Promposals” are getting more and more complicated, but now one Texas teen has gone over-the-top with a promposal sign so elaborate, it makes no sense.

On April 9, Marlen Williams tweeted pics of the poster he used to ask a girl to prom. It appears to read, “You’ll run the I’ll be 1 I’d love to take 2 a shot at prom #12 with you.”

Or, if you look at it a long time, it seems the sign is supposed to say, “You’ll run the 1, I’ll be 2, I’d love to take a shot at prom with you #12.”

Meanwhile, the rest of Twitter is totally confused.

@_lord_darkskin_ You'll run the I'll be 1 I'd love to take 2 a shot at prom #12 with you pic.twitter.com/XO9JKLGtGM — chicken shiteita (@edjiggy) April 11, 2017

