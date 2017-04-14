Bud Light Party Plaza

April 14, 2017 11:03 AM

The Bud Light Party Plaza features the ultimate VIP experience for guests of Uncorked 2017!

Nightly Bud Light Party Plaza ticket holders will enjoy:
· Drink selections from Bud Light, Deep Eddy Vodka, whiskey and wine selections
· Catering by Sugarfire Smoke House (7-10p, nightly)
· Private restrooms
· In and out privileges
· Complimentary entry to 360 Rooftop Lounge at the Hilton, following the event each night (must show Party Plaza credential)

The Bud Light Party Plaza at Uncorked 2017 is presented by: Bud Light- You’re not just drinking beers, you’re building friendships.
Must be 21+ and present ticket and identification to enter Bud Light Party Plaza
Party Plaza will follow the festival plan of Rain or Shine
Party Plaza Hours: 7P – 11P nightly; food served 7P – 10P

Advance Party Plaza tickets: $55/night (no additional fees)
Advance Party Plaza tickets + Single Pit Pass: $60/night (no additional fees)

