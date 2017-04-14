Americans Will Spend How Much on Easter Candy This Year?

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual Easter survey, Americans will spend $18.4 billion on Easter this year — 6 percent more than they did last year. It’s an all-time high in the NRF’s 14-year history conducting the survey. Plus, it’s more than the NRF predicted shoppers would spend on Valentine’s Day ($18.2 billion). So long, cupid. We’re all about that Easter bunny now!

Part of the reason behind the surge in spending for Easter this year lies in the timing: It’s a bit of a late bloomer, arriving three weeks later than it did in 2016, giving consumers more time to shop. But beyond that, brands and retailers seem to be upping their game around this eclectic holiday, giving shoppers more incentive to buy in.

“Easter has turned into a popular gift-giving occasion, which equals a major opportunity for retailers,” said Courtney Jespersen, a retail expert at NerdWallet. “We’re seeing lots of retailers with Easter gift departments online and in their stores.”

