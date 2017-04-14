10 Fun Facts About Easter

In honor of Easter being this Sunday, we’ve scoured the internet for some fun and fast facts about the holiday. Here are 10:

1. During the holiday, more than 90 million chocolate bunnies, 91.4 billion eggs and 700 million Peeps are produced each year in the United States alone.

2. Are you an ears, arms or tail person? Seventy-six percent of people eat the ears on the chocolate bunny first, five percent go for the feet and four percent for the tail.

3. Americans consume more than 16 million jelly beans during this holiday. That is enough jelly beans to circle the globe not once, not twice, but three times.

4. Children are most likely to name red jelly beans as their favorite Easter candy.

5. After Halloween, Easter is the biggest candy-consuming holiday of the year.

6. The exchange or giving of Easter eggs actually dates back to before Easter and the giving of eggs is actually considered a symbol of rebirth in many cultures.

7. Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Christ; it is the oldest Christian holiday and one of the most important days of the year.

8. The term Easter gets its name from Eastre, the Anglo-Saxon goddess who symbolizes the hare and the egg.

9. The idea of the Easter bunny giving candies and eggs is said to have originated in Germany during the middle ages.

10. The art of painting eggs is called pysanka, which originated in Ukraine. It involves using wax and dyes to color the egg.