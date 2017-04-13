Walmart to Discount 1M Online Item

Walmart is losing the e-commerce battle to Amazon—badly. In its latest bid to turn things around online, Walmart will offer discounts on more than a million items sold on the web—provided customers agree to pick them up at a Walmart store rather than have them delivered to their homes, Bloomberg reports.

The Pickup Discount program launches with 10,000 online-only items April 19 and is expected to expand to more than a million by the end of June. According to Business Insider, it’s much less expensive for Walmart to ship items to its stores than to customers’ homes, and Amazon is unlikely to be able to match the discounts because it can’t take advantage of thousands of physical locations like Walmart can.

