R.I.P. Charlie Murphy

Greg Hewitt April 13, 2017 8:16 AM By Greg Hewitt

Comedian CHARLIE MURPHY died yesterday after a battle with leukemia.  He was 57.

Charlie was the older brother of Eddie Murphy, and he’s best known for “Chappelle’s Show”.  He was a writer and cast member, and his most famous bits were the Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories” sketches.

Those were about his real-life misadventures as part of his brother Eddie’s entourage, including encounters with Rick James and Prince.  Without those sketches, we wouldn’t have the phrase “I’m Rick James [B-word]”, and we wouldn’t have known that Prince was so good at basketball.

Charlie did some other shows including “Are We There Yet?” and “The Boondocks”.  He was also in some movies, including “CB4”, “The Players Club”, and “King’s Ransom”.  When he died, he was working on the upcoming season of 50 Cent’s show “Power”.

Eddie hasn’t commented, but the family released a statement saying, quote, “Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed.”

 

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live