R.I.P. Charlie Murphy

Comedian CHARLIE MURPHY died yesterday after a battle with leukemia. He was 57.

Charlie was the older brother of Eddie Murphy, and he’s best known for “Chappelle’s Show”. He was a writer and cast member, and his most famous bits were the “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories” sketches.

Those were about his real-life misadventures as part of his brother Eddie’s entourage, including encounters with Rick James and Prince. Without those sketches, we wouldn’t have the phrase “I’m Rick James [B-word]”, and we wouldn’t have known that Prince was so good at basketball.

Charlie did some other shows including “Are We There Yet?” and “The Boondocks”. He was also in some movies, including “CB4”, “The Players Club”, and “King’s Ransom”. When he died, he was working on the upcoming season of 50 Cent’s show “Power”.

Eddie hasn’t commented, but the family released a statement saying, quote, “Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed.”