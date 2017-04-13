MTV Bringing Back ‘Fear Factor’ Show

NBC’s Fear Factor took public embarrassment to the next level by making contestants drink “Wormtinis,” which is exactly what it sounds like, or eat buffalo testicles, or eat horse rectums, or eat an African cave-dwelling spider. Basically, they ate a lot of disgusting stuff, all for the sake of winning a few thousand bucks. The Joe Rogan-hosted stunt show has been off the air since 2012, but it’s coming back, with a new host and twist.

MTV announced today that Ludacris will oversee the new millennial-focused Fear Factor, which was “custom-created for a generation that is increasingly empowered, while also more anxious than ever,” according to a press release.

What does that mean?

Well, instead of sitting in piles of rats, contestants will “confront their fears, be pushed beyond their comfort zones, and take action against some of their biggest stressors,” including “couch surfing at 300 feet and waterlogging personal cellphones.” Also, there will probably still be rats.

“MTV is about celebrating youth culture, and with the reinvented Fear Factor, we are putting the power in our audience’s hands to face and overcome their biggest fears,” said MTV and VH1 president Chris McCarthy. “We are thrilled to partner with Ludacris, one of the biggest global stars who has a rich history with MTV, to energize this franchise for a whole new generation.”