Music All-Stars Perform Classic Bee Gee’s Songs on Sunday!

On Sunday, Apr. 16 at 7p on CBS fans will get to boogie down with Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY® Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees, which is a star-studded tribute concert celebrating their career.

Following is the list of performances included in “STAYIN’ ALIVE: A GRAMMY® SALUTE TO THE MUSIC OF THE BEE GEES”:

Medley: “Stayin’ Alive,” “Tragedy” “How Deep is Your Love,” “Night Fever” – Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Andra Day

“To Love Somebody”- Keith Urban

“Massachusetts” – Ed Sheeran

“Lonely Days” – Panic! at the Disco

“Tragedy”- Tori Kelly

“How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” – John Legend & Stevie Wonder

“Islands in the Stream” – Kelsea Ballerini & Thomas Rhett

“Immortality” – Celine Dion

“Night Fever” – DNCE

“If I Can’t Have You” – Demi Lovato

“More than a Woman” – Jason Derulo & Tavares

“How Deep Is Your Love” – Little Big Town

“Love So Right” – Andra Day

“I Just Want To Be Your Everything” – Nick Jonas

“Too Much Heaven” – Pentatonix

“Emotion”- Katharine McPhee

“Jive Talkin’” – Barry Gibb

“You Should Be Dancing” – Barry Gibb

“Stayin’ Alive” – Barry Gibb & Ensemble

Watch Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY® Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees on Sunday, April 16 at 7p on CBS and CBS All Access.