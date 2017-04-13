Music All-Stars Perform Classic Bee Gee’s Songs on Sunday!

On Sunday, Apr. 16 at 7p on CBS fans will get to boogie down with Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY® Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees, which is a star-studded tribute concert celebrating their career.
Following is the list of performances included in “STAYIN’ ALIVE: A GRAMMY® SALUTE TO THE MUSIC OF THE BEE GEES”:
Medley: “Stayin’ Alive,” “Tragedy” “How Deep is Your Love,” “Night Fever” – Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Andra Day
“To Love Somebody”- Keith Urban
“Massachusetts” – Ed Sheeran
“Lonely Days” – Panic! at the Disco
“Tragedy”- Tori Kelly
“How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” – John Legend & Stevie Wonder
“Islands in the Stream” – Kelsea Ballerini & Thomas Rhett
“Immortality” – Celine Dion
“Night Fever” – DNCE
“If I Can’t Have You” – Demi Lovato
“More than a Woman” – Jason Derulo & Tavares
“How Deep Is Your Love” – Little Big Town
“Love So Right” – Andra Day
“I Just Want To Be Your Everything” – Nick Jonas
“Too Much Heaven” – Pentatonix
“Emotion”- Katharine McPhee
“Jive Talkin’” – Barry Gibb
“You Should Be Dancing” – Barry Gibb
“Stayin’ Alive” – Barry Gibb & Ensemble
Watch Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY® Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees on Sunday, April 16 at 7p on CBS and CBS All Access.