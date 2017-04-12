Want a Mood Boost? Listen To A Sad Song!

Science says that sobbing to sad songs will ultimately help you feel happier overall, so what do you have to lose at this point?

A study, published by Scientific Reports, supports this theory. Researchers explained that by getting out a good cry while listening to sad tunes, you will ultimately trigger feelings of pleasure and feel less stressed afterward.

Researchers tested this hypothesis by asking study participants to fill out short surveys about their reactions while listening to various music.

They were asked to report how frequently they got goose bumps, felt shivers down their spine, felt like weeping or got a lump in their throat.

Researchers then broke up the participants into two groups based on those who experienced chills and those who experienced tears and asked them to listen to six songs (three of which the subjects picks themselves) that were intended to evoke deep emotions.

After monitoring their emotional state, heart rates and physical signs of pleasure, researchers concluded that the participants’ tears resulting from sadness can actually be “psychophysiologically calming,” causing sensations of pleasure and even acting as a stress reliever.



Click here to read the full article.