VIRAL VIDEO: “Sky Pool” Lets You Swim 42 Stories In The Air

Greg Hewitt April 12, 2017 8:04 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: 42 stories high, Houston swimming pool

A man’s feet floating 42 stories high in a social media video is what has people talking again about Market Square Tower in downtown Houston.

The apartment building first opened in November and it’s been creating a lot of buzz since video surfaced of the unusual  sky-high swimming pool.

With vacancies growing, apartment complexes have had to get creative in order to attract tenants. If you see yourself living in this building, with this pool, the price tag for units starts at $2,200 a month, or you can always go for the penthouse suite for $18,000 a month.

Looks like fun to me…would you take a swim?

