Video: Kelly Clarkson Can’t Stop Laughing at Herself

April 12, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: bad singing, funny, Kelly Clarkson, Laughing

Kelly Clarkson hit a wrong note while recording something in the studio, and instead of deleting the take, she shared it with the world on Twitter.

In the clip, the “Piece by Piece” singer goes for a high note but falls a little flat. “Whoo! Just loop that,” she quips afterward. She regains her composure for a second, but then falls on the floor laughing at herself.

After she posted the video to Twitter, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying replied on Twitter, “STORY OF MY LIFE! I’m dyiiiiing.”

“Scott, I couldn’t breathe,” she tweeted back with the crying-laughing emoji. “It took me a minute to come back from whatever that was!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live