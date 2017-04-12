Video: Kelly Clarkson Can’t Stop Laughing at Herself

Kelly Clarkson hit a wrong note while recording something in the studio, and instead of deleting the take, she shared it with the world on Twitter.

In the clip, the “Piece by Piece” singer goes for a high note but falls a little flat. “Whoo! Just loop that,” she quips afterward. She regains her composure for a second, but then falls on the floor laughing at herself.

After she posted the video to Twitter, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying replied on Twitter, “STORY OF MY LIFE! I’m dyiiiiing.”

“Scott, I couldn’t breathe,” she tweeted back with the crying-laughing emoji. “It took me a minute to come back from whatever that was!”