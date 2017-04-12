Trish’s Trash: Plans for ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2

Trish April 12, 2017 11:22 AM
If you’re one of the millions of HBO subscribers who couldn’t get enough of the recent Big Little Lies miniseries, you’re in luck! Liane Moriarty, author of the book on which the series was based, tells The Sydney Morning Herald (read more here) in a new interview that plans are underway for a second season. “I have started to think about ways this could continue,” she says. “The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas.” She adds that a sequel would only arrive on TV, not in book form. “I’m absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again.”

