STUDY: Dogs May Reduce Allergies and Obesity in Babies

For the past couple of decades researchers have been looking at the role that pets, especially dogs, have to play in rates of allergies in children. Many have found that, what is being termed the hygiene hypothesis, is indeed correct, meaning that a little dirt early in life helps to stave allergic diseases, including obesity.

A new study by Anita Kozyrskyj a pediatric epidemiologist found further evidence of this dog-human linkage and how this lessens the development of everything from obesity to asthma.

Children with dogs at home were healthier overall, had fewer infectious respiratory problems, fewer ear infections and were less likely to require antibiotics.

Researchers considered these results supportive of the theory that children who live with dogs during their early years have better resistance throughout childhood.

Click here to read more!