David Letterman’s Mom Died

Ohhhh that makes me sad! Dorothy Mengering, mother of former Late Show host David Letterman, died on Tuesday. She was 95. The homemaker from Indiana became an unlikely celebrity in her seventies when she became a correspondent on her son’s show. She started every appearance by greeting him a very cheerful “Hi, Dave!” Her duties included covering the Winter Olympics, delivering his Top 10 list from her kitchen and hosting what became an annual Thanksgiving traditional called “Guess Mom’s Pies,” in which Letterman had to guess what kind of pie she was making for the family’s Thanksgiving. (The answer was usually chocolate chiffon or rhubarb.) Mengering, whose husband Joe Letterman passed away in 1973, is survived by her three children, five grandchildren and her sister Hazel Baughman. Read more here.