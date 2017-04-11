WATCH: John Stamos & Bob Saget Remember Don Rickles

Trish April 11, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Bob Saget, Don Rickles, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, John Stamos

Bob Saget and John Stamos paid tribute to their friend Don Rickles during Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Saget reminisced about the time he got arrested when he was 17 for trying to sneak into a casino to see Don Rickles. “I just loved him from The Tonight Show and I loved him from everything that he did,” Saget declared before explaining how it was a “privilege” to get roasted by Rickles. The Fuller House stars also joked about how Rickles was always concerned and obsessed about him and Stamos meeting nice women. “He said stop dating teenagers,” Saget jokingly shared of what Rickles told Stamos. “He was worried about Bob,” Stamos shot back.

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live