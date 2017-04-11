WATCH: John Stamos & Bob Saget Remember Don Rickles

Bob Saget and John Stamos paid tribute to their friend Don Rickles during Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Saget reminisced about the time he got arrested when he was 17 for trying to sneak into a casino to see Don Rickles. “I just loved him from The Tonight Show and I loved him from everything that he did,” Saget declared before explaining how it was a “privilege” to get roasted by Rickles. The Fuller House stars also joked about how Rickles was always concerned and obsessed about him and Stamos meeting nice women. “He said stop dating teenagers,” Saget jokingly shared of what Rickles told Stamos. “He was worried about Bob,” Stamos shot back.