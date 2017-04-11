There’s Now a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook

If you love pizza and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Christmas has come early.

Fans of the brothers can now eat like them, thanks to The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook—comprised exclusively of pizza recipes, of course. From Pepperoni and Sweet Pickle Pie to Cowabunga Boats, the book contains 65 recipes related to different ideas from the comic book series.

Written by the creator of ThursdayNightPizza.com, Peggy Paul Casella, the cookbook is divided up into four sections: Old School, New School, Masked Mutations, and Sweet, Dude!. Home cooks can whip up the classics like New York-style pepperoni or go a little adventurous with a pie covered in berries and ricotta cheese.

It also features ways to “lighten up” recipes, fun pizza facts and images of all of the famous TMNT characters, including Bebop and Rocksteady — and of course, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michaelangelo.

Even if you’re not a big TMNT fan, homemade pizza is a skill everyone should have, and the easy-to-follow recipes that can be made from scratch or using store-bought dough.

The book hits shelves May 9.

Click here to get more details!