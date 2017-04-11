LISTEN: Greg Ponders Botox…For Exactly 1.2 Seconds

Greg Hewitt April 11, 2017 9:16 AM By Greg Hewitt
It’s been 15 years since Botox was introduced to the public and what was once considered a “fringe treatment” is now a multi-billion dollar industry.

A representative of the drug’s manufacturer was quoted as saying, “It can’t make a woman turning 40 look 21, but it can freeze her face to look 39 for a good 20 years.” 

“Freeze her face?”

At $900 per treatment every 3 months, Botox seems to be a luxury for the wealthy more than a necessity for the rest of us, which is probably for the best–even though men are an emerging market for the treatments.

The other day, my daughter seemed to suggest I may need to consider it.  Yeah, try to explain the concept of a “worry line” to an 8-year old.

“Dad, you have a dent in the middle of your forehead!”

(courtesy of “Mr. Anderson”)

Hmmm….I wonder if they offer payment plans.
