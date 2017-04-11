Kelly Clarkson Gets Mom-Shamed For Giving Daughter Nutella

Even Kelly Clarkson can’t avoid getting mom-shamed on the internet. On Sunday, the singer shared a cute video of her 2-year-old daughter River Rose trying Nutella for the first time. “River’s first Nutella experience,” Clarkson captioned the clip, which shows the toddler breaking out into a happy dance after trying the hazelnut spread on toast.” Some people slammed Clarkson for feeding River such a high-sugar snack. “Nutella is hella bad for you,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Nutella is cancerous, you know.” The Huffington Post reports that Clarkson hasn’t responded to the haters. Apparently none of these people grew up in the 70’s or 80’s…lol. Could you imagine what people would say to our moms???? hahaha