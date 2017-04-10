WATCH: Doctor Dragged Off Overbooked Flight!

A disturbing scene unfolded on a United flight from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday when cops forcibly dragged a doctor off the plane after he refused to give up his seat on the overbooked aircraft. “Not a good way to treat a doctor trying to get to work,” passenger Tyler Bridges tweeted along with video of the incident. “Kids were crying.” Another tweeted, “United overbooked and wanted four of us to volunteer to give up our seats for personnel that needed to be at work the next day. No one volunteered, so United decided to choose for us. They chose an Asian doctor and his wife. The doctor needed to work at the hospital the next day, so he refused to ‘volunteer.’ United decided to use force on the doctor…The doctor’s face was slammed against an armrest, causing serious bleeding from his mouth.” United has only said in a statement, “After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate.” Is this seriously the full story???? Watch this stuff!!!! (read more here)

