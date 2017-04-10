VIDEO: Steve Perry Reunites With Journey Bandmates at Hall Ceremony

Greg Hewitt April 10, 2017 8:41 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Journey, Rock n Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Steve Perry

Former Journey lead singer Steve Perry reunited with his ex-bandmates during the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on Friday night at the Barclays Center, but only to make an acceptance speech.

Perry praised the “magic fingers of Neal Schon’s guitar” and complimented the rest of the group for their respective talents. “Guys, I thank you so much for all the music we’ve written and recorded together. It will be forever in my heart,” Perry said.

Later, he also thanked Journey’s fans for their unwavering support. “You put us here,” he said, referring to the ROck Hall. “We would not be here had it not been for you and your tireless love and consistent devotion. You never have stopped. I’ve been gone a long time, I understand that, but I want you to know that you’ve never not been in my heart.”

(Excuse the quality of the video, the official ‘Hall of Fame’ video is out later this month.)

