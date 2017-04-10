NEWS BLOOPER: News Anchor Caught Off Guard, Freaks Out

UPDATE: They axed her!...Seriously? Natasha Exelby has paid a high price for her weekend blooper, after the humorless management at ABC24 banned the newsreader from playing any future on-air role.

Exelby was today told she has been axed from newsreading duties, after being caught off guard during a live news shift on Sunday.

She was caught off guard during a news report the other day . . . they cut to her while she was playing with a pen.

That big gasp you hear is the terror of being caught off guard on live TV. But to her credit, she recovered quickly and went on with the next segment.