Listen to Win St. Louis Blues Playoff Tickets

April 10, 2017 5:33 PM
Win: A pair of tickets to see the Blues take on the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, April 14, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt Tuesday through Friday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Blues take on the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Blues playoff tickets are on sale now! Go to StLouisBlues.com for more info.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, April 14, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

