3-Year-Old’s Dream-Come-True: Poop-Themed B-Day Party

A St. Louis toddler knew exactly what kind of birthday party she wanted to have to celebrate turning 3 years old: Poop.

“For months, every time we mentioned her party, Audrey requested ‘poop balloons and a poop cake,’” mom Rebecca told The Huffington Post. “I tried suggesting other themes, but she always insisted on poop.”

Ultimately, she and her husband decided to “embrace the weird” and give little Audrey the party she wanted.

The October birthday party featured poop emoji balloons and piñata, a game of “pin the poop,” whoopee cushion favors and mom even wearing a poop costume.

And let’s not forget the poop-shaped cookies and appropriately decorated birthday cake!

A grinning Audrey is seen in pictures wearing a shirt with her favorite emoji on it — it looks like she had the BEST birthday!

