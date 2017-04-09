Listen to Win tickets to ‘Singin In The Rain’ at Powell Hall

April 9, 2017 8:02 AM
Filed Under: Greg Hewitt, Powell Hall, Singin In The Rain, tickets win

Win: A pair of tickets to see see Singin in the Rain at Powell Hall on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, April 14, 2017

Listen all day to Greg Hewitt all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see see Singin in the Rain at Powell Hall on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Topping the American Film Institute’s list of 25 Greatest Movie Musicals of all time, this masterpiece comes to life on the big screen at Powell Hall. Join us as we celebrate its 65th Anniversary and enjoy the award-winning on-screen performances by Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds with the STL Symphony performing the score live.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, for more ticket information, go to STLSymphony.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, April 14, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live