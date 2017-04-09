Listen to Win tickets to ‘Singin In The Rain’ at Powell Hall

Win: A pair of tickets to see see Singin in the Rain at Powell Hall on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Listen all day to Greg Hewitt all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see see Singin in the Rain at Powell Hall on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Topping the American Film Institute’s list of 25 Greatest Movie Musicals of all time, this masterpiece comes to life on the big screen at Powell Hall. Join us as we celebrate its 65th Anniversary and enjoy the award-winning on-screen performances by Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds with the STL Symphony performing the score live.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, for more ticket information, go to STLSymphony.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, April 14, 2017 . Read the official contest rules.