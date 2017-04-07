VIRAL VIDEO: ‘Sticky Situation’ For Cardinals and Yadier Molina

Greg Hewitt April 7, 2017 8:04 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Ball stuck to chest protectorr, St Louis Cardinals, Yadier Molina

The Cardinals looked to be on their way to taking two out of three games against the Cubs yesterday at Busch Stadium when something strange happened on a third strike pitch to a Cubs pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

The pitch hit the dirt and bounced up into Yadier Molina’s chest protector . . . and stuck there. It appeared the only person in the stadium who didn’t know that was Yadi.

The batter ran to first base while Yadi flailed away looking for the ball which was attached to his chest protector.  The runner ended up scoring on a home run a few minutes later and the Cards ended up losing a game which appeared to be well in hand. Some are suggesting there was something “odd” on the ball as an explanation as to what happened.  Yadi was having none of it…

“First time in how many years? Thirteen,” Molina said. “ Do I put anything on my chest protector to stick? No. That’s a dumb question.”

