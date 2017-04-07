VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Chokes Up While Remembering Don Rickles

It was pretty obvious last night what Don Rickles meant to Jimmy Kimmel.

He broke into tears several times while he was sharing his memories of him and was already crying as he began his monologue.

What a life lived…R.I.P. Don Rickles.

BTW…here is my favorite Don Rickles moment.  Years ago while honoring film director Martin Scorsese, he broke from his “insult joke routine” to speak from the heart.  I think this was the real Don Rickles.

(starts around 2:20, although the entire thing is very funny.)

