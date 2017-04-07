Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills Home Officially Designated a Landmark

Taylor Swift’s home is now officially a historical landmark…and not because she lives in it.

On Tuesday, the Beverly Hills City Council approved the singer’s request to designate her mansion, which she purchased in 2015, as a historical city landmark.

The 11,000 square foot home is known as the Samuel Goldwyn Estate, because it was owed by famed Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, the co-founder of the studio which eventually became MGM. Travel + Leisure reports that Taylor paid $25 million for the home, which was built in 1934.

Back in the day, stars like Marlene Dietrich, Charlie Chaplin and Clark Gable reportedly hung out at the home, which includes a tennis court, pool, library, card room, a home theater and more.

The home was marked for preservation because it “possesses a high artistic or aesthetic value and embodies the distinctive characteristics of an architectural style…type…or period.” In this case, it’s considered an excellent example of Georgian Revival style, which was popular in the 1920s and ’30s among Hollywood types.

Here are fans that have taken pictures with her home just like it was the Lincoln Memorial or something…

Tay swift nationnn #taylorswiftshouse A post shared by I heart ALLIYAH💗 (@xx.camdyn.xx) on Sep 14, 2015 at 7:05am PDT

Last beach day of the year! 🏖 ☀️#taylorswiftshouse A post shared by Marie-Eve Michaud (@michaudme) on Sep 2, 2016 at 1:33pm PDT