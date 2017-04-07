Helen Hunt Was Once “Madly in Love” with Rick Springfield

April 7, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Helen Hunt, Rick Springfield

When Helen Hunt was a teenager, she was “madly in love” with Rick Springfield–but the “Jessie’s Girl” singer was not interested in her. Speaking on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Hunt says that she worked on the sitcom It Takes Two while Springfield filmed General Hospital in a nearby studio lot. “I left a note on his car,” she confesses. “I left it on his windshield and somehow, he managed to not call me.” Hunt didn’t seem too hurt by the diss, although her teenage feelings certainly die hard. “I was so in love with him, you don’t even understand,” she added, somewhat dreamily.

