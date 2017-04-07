Get a Look at the New Arch Grounds Tomorrow!

It’s the big Spring into your Park event this weekend at the Arch! Many park areas have opened in stages throughout 2016. Spring into your Park is a fun event for all to enjoy the reimagined landscape. It’s a celebration for the opening of the new North Gateway and Gateway Arch park. Dignitaries and CityArchRiver project leaders will officially commemorate the opening of the park. Guests will be invited to learn about the transformation through the Discovery Map Challenge, a scavenger hunt in which participants will receive special memorabilia and prizes.

Here’s the schedule:

11 am – 12 pm: Connor Low – live music

12:30 pm: Commemoration Ceremony

1 – 3 pm: Mississippi River Musical Expedition – live music

(National Park Service Ranger Program)

1- 4 pm: The Bottoms Up Blues Gang – live music

