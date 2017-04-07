Get a Look at the New Arch Grounds Tomorrow!

Trish April 7, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Arch, city Arch River, Gateway Arch, St. Louis, St. Louis Arch

It’s the big Spring into your Park event this weekend at the Arch! Many park areas have opened in stages throughout 2016. Spring into your Park is a fun event for all to enjoy the reimagined landscape. It’s a celebration for the opening of the new North Gateway and Gateway Arch park. Dignitaries and CityArchRiver project leaders will officially commemorate the opening of the park. Guests will be invited to learn about the transformation through the Discovery Map Challenge, a scavenger hunt in which participants will receive special memorabilia and prizes.

Here’s the schedule:

11 am – 12 pm: Connor Low – live music

12:30 pm: Commemoration Ceremony

1 – 3 pm: Mississippi River Musical Expedition – live music
(National Park Service Ranger Program)

1- 4 pm: The Bottoms Up Blues Gang – live music

You can find more here.  And click here for our list of 102 Things to do in St. Louis this Spring!

 

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live