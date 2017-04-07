Dirty Dancing Cast Reveals New Photos from Remake

April 7, 2017 3:41 PM
Dirty Dancing fans were treated to a sneak peek at the remake on Wednesday. Stars Abigail Breslin, Sarah Hyland and Debra Messing took to their Instagram accounts to share behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming TV movie.

Breslin, who plays “Baby,” posted pics of her dancing by a fireplace with a shirtless Colt Plattes (who takes over the Patrick Swayze role of Johnny).

Meanwhile, Hyland looks prim in her pic as Baby’s annoying older sister Lisa.

Messing, who plays Baby’s mom, tells Us Weekly, “Every song you love from the soundtrack, it’s there. All the big dance numbers are there.”

Dirty Dancing airs May 24 on ABC.

 

