Burger King’s Fruit Loop Milkshake

I would probably get one of these! Burger King announced this week it will be debuting a Froot Loops milkshake. (That’s pretty much like a breakfast smoothie, right?) According to Us Weekly, the limited edition treat will feature vanilla soft serve, loads of Froot Loops cereal, a secret “sweet sauce” and a swirl of whipped cream. Burger King’s past seasonal shakes have included gingerbread, red velvet Oreo and pumpkin spice Oreo. The new shake debuts April 17 and will cost $3.

Milk Shake for Breakfast?? Burger King is rolling roll out a Fruit Loops Shake on April 17th. Will you try it? pic.twitter.com/Jglj0u0KS4 — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) April 6, 2017