As the father of three, I know this to be true…when in doubt, blame Dad!

A North Carolina man posted a video of their two daughters sitting in their car seats . . . one looks like she’s about three, and the other looks about two. And they’re in a SERIOUS argument over which one of them passed gas.

They keep blaming each other. Then the younger one says their DAD might have done it.

Come to think of it, he probably did do it.