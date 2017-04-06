Teen Asks Emma Stone to Prom With La La Land-Inspired Video

April 6, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Emma Stone, La La Land, prom

A 17-year-old boy in Phoenix, Arizona, has asked Emma Stone to prom via an epic La La Land-themed music video. The Arizona Republic reports that budding filmmaker Jacob Staudenmaier, a self-described Ryan Gosling-lookalike, recreated the film’s opening number “Another Day of Sun” with help from several of his friends for a promposal that has since gone viral. In the clip, Staudenmaier roams through a fake traffic jam on foot while wearing a tuxedo and sunglasses while singing about taking Scottsdale native Stone to the prom. While Staudenmaier hopes to land the Oscar-winner as his date, he has secured a backup for the April 29 event just in case.

