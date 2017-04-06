Netflix Ditches 5 Star Ratings System

Netflix has officially tossed out its five-star rating system for something a little simpler, and Wednesday is its first day in action.

For years, Netflix viewers have rated movies and TV shows by assigning them a number of yellow stars—five stars meant you loved it, one star meant you hated it. That data helped the site generate new viewing recommendations based on your taste. But it turns out users are less likely to actually rate things when you give them more choices.

The new “like” or “don’t like” system takes the quibbling of your assessment of the Great British Bake Off, and simply asks: Did you like this? Did you not like it? If you give a movie a thumbs-up, the site will recommend you similar programming. If you give it a thumbs-down, the site will adjust its recommendations accordingly. So Netflix functionality stays largely the same even though the graphics are changing up.

Did you like the star system or do you think the new thumbs up and down system is more your style? Let us know!

