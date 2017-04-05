This Is the Top Cupcake Recipe on Pinterest

Cupcakes may no longer be the trendiest dessert around, but they still deserve some respect. An entire cake takes lots of dedication, but cupcakes? Cupcakes are easy. Cupcakes require a cheap pan, some ingredients, and lots and lots of frosting. You can cut a recipe in a half and it won’t be a big deal.

Ready to get baking? The internet has spoken and this is the most popular cupcake recipe on Pinterest right now. Have you tried it?

The top cupcake recipe on Pinterest is this one for Hershey s’mores cupcakes from OMG Chocolate Desserts. The recipe has been saved over 700,000 times on the platform in the past year. Pinterest put together a whole board of other wildly popular baked goods as well, including this chocolate mousse Oreo cheesecake cupcake recipe.

See it on Pinterest: Hershey S’mores Cupcakes from OMG Chocolate Desserts

This recipe is a little more involved than your average cupcake recipe. There are four different components to the recipe: the graham cracker crust at the bottom, the chocolate cupcake, the secret marshmallow filling, and the milk chocolate ganache frosting. The recipe developer, OMG Chocolate Desserts, insists that they are a huge hit for kids’ birthday parties.