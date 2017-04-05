Things You Should Do Before You Turn 50

April 5, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: aging, over 50

Here are some of the top things you should do before you turn 50.

A new study found the top 10 things that people say you should do before you turn 50.

The top 10 are: Buy a house . . . have kids . . . get married . . . fall in love . . . donate blood . . . read 100 books . . . see your favorite band live . . . learn a language . . . go to a music festival . . . and own a dog.

And here are some of the things that didn’t quite crack the top 10:

Learn to say no to your mother . . . quit a job . . . have sex on a beach . . . swim with dolphins . . . own a business . . . ride in a hot air balloon . . . run a marathon . . . and get a tattoo.

