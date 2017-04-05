Dictionary.com Adds 300 New Words Including Man Bun, Hangry

Trish April 5, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: dictionary.com, Hangry, man bun, Mic Drop, new words

Dictionary.com has added more than 300 new words and definitions to its online database that reflect everything from current headlines to pop culture to fashion trends. Here are some of them:

  1. Dabbing

I had to include this awesome moment of this kid dabbing and Paul Ryan thinking he was going to sneeze..hahaha

  1. Mic Drop
  2. Throw Shade
  3. Dad Bod
  4. Man Bun (ewww)
  5. Lightsaber
  6. Slay
  7. Hangry (=feeling irritable or irrationally angry as a result of being hungry. This is probably my favorite one!)
  8. Alt-right
  9. Struggle bus

Check out the rest here. 

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live