Dictionary.com Adds 300 New Words Including Man Bun, Hangry

Dictionary.com has added more than 300 new words and definitions to its online database that reflect everything from current headlines to pop culture to fashion trends. Here are some of them:

Dabbing

I had to include this awesome moment of this kid dabbing and Paul Ryan thinking he was going to sneeze..hahaha

Mic Drop Throw Shade Dad Bod Man Bun (ewww) Lightsaber Slay Hangry (=feeling irritable or irrationally angry as a result of being hungry. This is probably my favorite one!) Alt-right Struggle bus

