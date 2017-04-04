WATCH: Lip Sync Battle with Jimmy Fallon, Shaq and Pitbull

Trish April 4, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: Lip Sync Battle, Pitbull, Shaquille O'Neal, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon and Shaquille O’Neal went head-to-head in Lip Sync Battle on Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show.  Shaq brought out Pitbull to help dominate his performance of Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative” and later surprised Fallon by making him duet Elton John’s “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” In the end, the host declared the former basketball start the winner. The funniest thing is seeing the height difference between Shaq and Jimmy. Hahaha

