WATCH: Bob Harper ‘on the ground dead” After Heart Attack

Trish April 4, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Bob Harper, Bob Harper Heart Attack, the biggest loser, The Today Show

The Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper opened up on Tuesday’s episode of TODAY about the severe heart attack that nearly killed him back in February. “I was in full cardiac arrest. My heart stopped. Not to be dramatic, but I was dead. I was on that ground dead,” the 51-year-old Harper told Savannah Guthrie. “I had what they call a ‘widow-maker.’ It was a six percent survival rate.” Harper credits his life to the doctors who happened to be at the gym where he’d just finished a workout with his friends on February 12 when he stopped breathing.

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live