WATCH: Bob Harper ‘on the ground dead” After Heart Attack

The Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper opened up on Tuesday’s episode of TODAY about the severe heart attack that nearly killed him back in February. “I was in full cardiac arrest. My heart stopped. Not to be dramatic, but I was dead. I was on that ground dead,” the 51-year-old Harper told Savannah Guthrie. “I had what they call a ‘widow-maker.’ It was a six percent survival rate.” Harper credits his life to the doctors who happened to be at the gym where he’d just finished a workout with his friends on February 12 when he stopped breathing.