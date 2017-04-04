Meet & Greet with Clint Harp From Fixer Upper!

If you are a fan of Fixer Upper and are thinking about renovating your home for spring and summer this is one event you don’t want to miss!

The Taubman Prestige Outlets Spring POP-UP Market will be held over 3 days April 21st-23rd 2017.

They will have vendors showing off vintage, industrial items, architectural salvage, furniture, repurposed antiques, clothing, & handmade jewelry.

All three days consists of live music, food trucks, & a portion of all proceeds go to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. This is an event for all ages!

And the best part Clint Harp from the HGTV show Fixer Upper will be there from 3pm-5pm & 6pm-8pm!

Admission

1st Pick Friday 3pm-5pm $10 5pm-8pm $5

Saturday $5

Sunday $5

Free Re-Entry all weekend with any paid admission

Children 12 and under are Free.

For more details click here!