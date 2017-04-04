LIST: Are These The Top 100 Snacks of All-Time?

Greg Hewitt April 4, 2017 8:42 AM By Greg Hewitt
Thrillist.com just released a list of the 100 best SNACK FOODS of all time based on . . . well, based on their staff’s opinions.

I have to take exception with Gummy Bears being so high on the list (#9) and may have moved Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups up into the top three, but considering that it’s an impossible task to get absolutely right, I think they did okay.

How about you?

 

Here’s their top 10 . . .

1.  Doritos.

 

2.  Oreos.

 

3.  Pringles.

 

4.  Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

 

5.  Goldfish crackers.

 

6.  Cheetos.

 

7.  M&M’s.

 

8.  Cheez-Its.

 

9.  Haribo gummy bears.

 

10.  Fritos. 

 

Click Here to check out the entire top 100.

 

