LIST: Are These The Top 100 Snacks of All-Time?

Thrillist.com just released a list of the 100 best SNACK FOODS of all time based on . . . well, based on their staff’s opinions.

I have to take exception with Gummy Bears being so high on the list (#9) and may have moved Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups up into the top three, but considering that it’s an impossible task to get absolutely right, I think they did okay.

How about you?

Here’s their top 10 . . .

1. Doritos.

2. Oreos.

3. Pringles.

4. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

5. Goldfish crackers.

6. Cheetos.

7. M&M’s.

8. Cheez-Its.

9. Haribo gummy bears.

10. Fritos.

Click Here to check out the entire top 100.