LIST: Are These The Top 100 Snacks of All-Time?

Thrillist.com just released a list of the 100 best SNACK FOODS of all time based on . . . well, based on their staff’s opinions.
I have to take exception with Gummy Bears being so high on the list (#9) and may have moved Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups up into the top three, but considering that it’s an impossible task to get absolutely right, I think they did okay.
How about you?
Here’s their top 10 . . .
1. Doritos.
2. Oreos.
3. Pringles.
4. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
5. Goldfish crackers.
6. Cheetos.
7. M&M’s.
8. Cheez-Its.
9. Haribo gummy bears.
10. Fritos.
Click Here to check out the entire top 100.