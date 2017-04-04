John Stamos Splits His Pants Mid-Performance

April 4, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: John Stamos, ripping pants

While wardrobe malfunctions are generally relegated to female celebrities, whose ensembles require a lot more fancy rigging, men aren’t exempt from the various foibles of their ensembles either. A tough lesson John Stamos had to find out onstage during a recent performance.

The actor did a show with his band at the NYCB theatre in Westbury, New York on Sunday night as part of a string of engagements he’s been doing paying tribute to all of the Beach Boys’ greatest hits. While rocking out on guitar mid-jam sesh, Stamos suddenly was hit with a sinking suspicion that all was not quite well with his perfectly tailored trousers, writing on Instagram, “…and then, somewhere towards the end of Fun, Fun, Fun – I felt a slight breeze in the buttocks area….#SplitPants #TheBeachBUNS #showmustgoon”

