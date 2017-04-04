John Stamos Splits His Pants Mid-Performance

While wardrobe malfunctions are generally relegated to female celebrities, whose ensembles require a lot more fancy rigging, men aren’t exempt from the various foibles of their ensembles either. A tough lesson John Stamos had to find out onstage during a recent performance.

…and then, somewhere towards the end of Fun, Fun, Fun – I felt a slight breeze in the buttocks area…. #SplitPants #TheBeachBUNS #showmustgoon A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

The actor did a show with his band at the NYCB theatre in Westbury, New York on Sunday night as part of a string of engagements he’s been doing paying tribute to all of the Beach Boys’ greatest hits. While rocking out on guitar mid-jam sesh, Stamos suddenly was hit with a sinking suspicion that all was not quite well with his perfectly tailored trousers, writing on Instagram, “…and then, somewhere towards the end of Fun, Fun, Fun – I felt a slight breeze in the buttocks area….#SplitPants #TheBeachBUNS #showmustgoon”