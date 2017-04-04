Drew Barrymore Hilariously Answers Dating Questions on Ellen

April 4, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: dating, Drew Barrymore, funny, questions

During a Monday appearance on Ellen, Drew Barrymore and host Ellen DeGeneres played a special dating edition of “5 Second Rule.” When asked to name three excuses to leave a date early, Barrymore was baffled. “Oh my god… an avalanche, my dog… and an avalanche!” she declared. DeGeneres was just as taken aback when she was told to name three activities that are better with a partner. “Having sex,” she declared. As her five seconds ran out, she also offered “water aerobics” as an answer. Barrymore narrates DeGeneres’ new show First Dates that premieres this Friday on NBC; it follows real people of all ages on blind first dates.

